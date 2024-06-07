BANGKOK, June 7 — Thai officials have given Jurassic World producers a stern warning not to damage beaches and national parks when they film the next instalment of the blockbuster franchise in the kingdom.

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson has reportedly been lined up to star in the seventh movie in the long-running dinosaur series.

Shooting for parts of the movie — as yet untitled but slated for release next year — will take place in Bangkok and at national parks in Krabi, Phuket, Phang-nga and Trang, starting next week and running into July.

Locations include the lush island of Ko Kradan off the kingdom’s west coast and Huay To waterfall in Khao Phanom Bencha National Park.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan said Thailand was “honoured” to host the filming.

“However, it is strictly required that they comply with relevant laws and regulations, and must not affect and damage natural resources and the environment,” Phatcharavat said in a statement posted Wednesday on the Department of National Parks Facebook page.

The warning comes more than two decades after Leonardo DiCaprio backpacker thriller The Beach drew widespread criticism for its impact on the pristine sands of Maya Bay, on the island of Ko Phi Phi Leh in southern Thailand.

Producers planted dozens of coconut trees to give a more “tropical” feel to the bay and were accused of ripping up vegetation growing on sand dunes.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, head of the Department of National Parks, said they had learned from past experience and officials will keep a close eye on filming.

The Hollywood Reporter said in March that Johansson, 39, was in talks to star in the upcoming dinosaur movie, directed by Briton Gareth Edwards, whose 2023 sci-fi action flick The Creator was also partly shot in Thailand.

The original 1993 Jurassic Park movie, based on a Michael Crichton novel and directed by Steven Spielberg, was a colossal hit, as was the 2015 reboot Jurassic World. — ETX Studio