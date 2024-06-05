KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Local radio station Fly FM is dedicating their airtime today to protest solidarity song Hind’s Hall by American rapper Macklemore for 24 hours straight.

The radio station which made the announcement yesterday via Instagram said that the move is in solidarity with the plight of Palestinians while also pressing for a ceasefire in Palestine.

“In solidarity with the people of Palestine, we’ve decided to put a pause on our playlist for tomorrow (June 5) to use our platform to show ways in which you can support the people of Palestine,” they wrote in the post.

Aside from putting the song on repeat and having discourses on air on how to support Palestine and holding a fundraiser at the same time, Fly FM also encourages their listeners to wear the Palestinian colours to commemorate the day.

Meanwhile, Fly FM is also trying to get Macklemore, who had just done several shows in Australia and New Zealand last month to come and perform in Malaysia.

They are asking their followers to request for a show via Macklemore’s official website and tag Malaysia’s prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the comment section in hope of his assistance in bringing the rapper to the country.

Macklemore’s Hind’s Hall has become a Palestine solidarity anthem since its release earlier in May this year.

According to TIME, the song title is in reference to the recent siege of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University in the United States which saw pro-Palestinian demonstrators taking over the building while calling their school to divest from Israel.

The activists, which were made up mostly of students and faculty members, had renamed the hall to Hind’s Hall in honour of six- year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza.

The Columbia encampment began on April 17, and a camp there was dismantled following the April 30 arrests of dozens of protesters who had taken over the hall after confrontations with the police.

Macklemore’s Hind’s Hall music video which features some footage from the protest has been viewed over three million times on YouTube since its release.