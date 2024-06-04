KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Jamaican-American singer and rapper Sean Kingston along with his mother has been booked into the Broward County jail in Florida for fraud.

The Fire Burning singer and his 61-year-old mother Janice Turner were charged with conducting an organised scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft fior related crimes worth more than US$1 million (RM4.6 million).

Kingston, who was arrested in California at the Mojave Desert where he was performing on May 23, was sent to Broward County jail on Sunday as reported by NBC News.

This follows his agreement to be turned over to Florida’s authorities at a California court last week.

Meanwhile, Turner was arrested the same day as her son after a SWAT team raided their rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to Associated Press.

The attorney for both Kingston and his mother, Robert Rosenblatt said that they are looking forward to their day in court to face the charges.

“We look forward to addressing these (charges) in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Sean and his mother.”

According to their warrants, Kingston and Turner had allegedly stolen almost US$500,000 (RM2.3 million) in jewellery, over US$200,000 (RM935,189) from Bank of America as well as US$160,000 (RM748,151) from an Escalade dealer.

The duo also allegedly stole more than US$100,000 (RM467,594) from First Republic Bank, US$86,000 (RM402,131) from a customised beds maker and other small amounts.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was already on a two-year probation for trafficking stolen property while Turner had previously pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over US$160,000 (RM748,151) and served over a year in prison according to the US federal court records.

Kingston had a No. 1 hit through his hit song Beautiful Girls in 2007 and collaborated with singer Justin Bieber on Eenie Meenie.