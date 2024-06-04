KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Attention, aspiring K-pop idols, this is your chance!

K-pop agency SM Entertainment has announced its first global audition to find the members of its next girl group.

SM is the one of the biggest K-pop labels in South Korea, behind popular K-pop girl groups like Girls Generation, Red Velvet and Aespa.

The 2024 SM New Girl Group Audition, SMNGG, will be open until June 22 for any female identifying talents of all nationalities born between 2005 to 2011.

Those under the age of 14 have to submit a parental consent form.

Applicants are to submit an introduction video of themselves, sharing their name, age, hobbies, talents, and past audition experiences and vocal training without makeup or filters.

You will also have to include acapella singing and dancing videos, to a selection of songs from SM artists BoA, Girls Generation, Red Velvet and Aespa.

Those who pass the first round of auditions in June will be called for a second in-person audition with the date and place to be announced.

Aspiring K-pop stars can submit their applications here.

For more information on the audition click here.