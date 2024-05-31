KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — South Korean music label ADOR chief executive officer Min Hee-jin has kept her position and leadership of K-pop girl group NewJeans.

Yesterday, the 50th Civil Affairs Division of the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favour of Min’s injunction request against NewJean’s parent label HYBE, Allkpop reported.

This means that HYBE could not remove her as ADOR CEO at the ADOR shareholder board meeting held earlier today.

However, HYBE did fire two ADOR higher ups who were in support of Min during the internal dispute and elected three new board members.

The new board members were HYBE chief human resources officer Kim Joo-young, HYBE chief security officer Lee Jae-sang and HYBE chief financial officer Lee Kyung-joon.

Although Min remains as CEO, she is reportedly expected to face considerable restraints under the new board members.

NewJeans’ fandom, called Bunnies, made an official statement shortly after expressing their support of the court’s decision.

They also urged HYBE and ADOR to keep a ‘stable environment’ so that NewJeans will be able to continue their activities without controversy.

“As fans who love NewJeans and their music, we cannot just sit by and watch as NewJeans loses their beautiful shine and has their growth stunted,” they said.

“If HYBE abuses its position as the majority shareholder of ADOR, reneges on its promises of good faith, and attempts to abandon NewJeans and the people who nurtured them, then we will fight back with all our might.”

Min is also set to hold a second press conference later at 1pm (Malaysian time) where she will address the recent leadership changes.

The feud began when HYBE accused Min of staging a takeover of the company with different stakeholders, while she blamed HYBE for plagiarising NewJeans’ concept with their latest girl group ILLIT.