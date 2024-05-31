PETALING JAYA, May 31 — Actor Chris Hemsworth is in discussions to star in Paramount’s upcoming crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises, though his specific role remains undisclosed.

According to Variety, this would be Hemsworth's second Transformers role, as he is already voicing young Optimus Prime in the animated film Transformers One (2024), which hits theatres on September 20.

Crossover films between Transformers and G.I. Joe has been discussed for years, but the idea only became a reality when hints of a team-up were teased at the end of Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023).

The crossover was officially confirmed at this year’s CinemaCon.

Advertisement

The film will be produced by Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy, with Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment as executive producers.

Advertisement