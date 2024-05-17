KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Action thriller film Sheriff: Narko Integriti has raked in RM60 million in the box-office, less than a month after hitting the screens.

Skop Productions chairman and the executive producer of the movie Datuk Yusof Haslam, said the collection was a result of production crew who had worked hard to produce the film, reported Bernama.

“Alhamdulillah, the response we received from viewers has been overwhelming although the movie has only been screened less than a month,” he said.

Yusof, who is also the father to the director Syafiq, said the movie will be screened in Indonesia from May 22.

Sheriff follows Sheriffudin Hussein (played by Zul Ariffin), a cop who catches corrupt officers, and is tasked to find the ‘Meth Killer’, who he suspects is someone from the Narcotics department.

The film’s story was created by Yusof who handed it to Syafiq to expand into film with three connected storylines and an ensemble cast of characters.

Sheriff also stars Datuk Aaron Aziz, Syafiq Kyle, and Elizabeth Tan.

The title of highest grossing Malaysian film of all time is held by 2022’s Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan, which was directed by another of Yusof’s sons in Shamsul, managing to rake in a whopping RM97 million,

Sheriff’s collection has put the film in the second spot, edging out Syafiq’s own Polis Evo 3 at RM54 million.