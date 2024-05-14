KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Taiwanese celebrity Rainie Yang is set to perform at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil this July 27 at 8pm.

Tickets for the Like A Star concert will be available from May 20 at noon.

In a statement, organiser BT Mediaspace said this was Yang's first concert after having last performed here four years ago.

Tickets priced between RM88 and RM948 (which do not include the RM4 processing fees) are available for purchase via vlive.v-circle.com and klook.com.

Yang began her career in 2000 as a member of Taiwanese girl group 4 in Love.

After the group disbanded in 2002, Yang continued to pursue her career in the entertainment industry as a TV host, hosting shows such as the variety show Guess.

She also played supporting roles in a series of Taiwanese TV dramas, including the highly popular pan-Asia hit Taiwanese series Meteor Garden and its supplementary mini-series Meteor Rain.

Yang released her debut solo album, My Intuition, featuring the hit song Intuition and Ideal Lover in 2005.