KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Actor Beto Kusyairi was pleasantly surprised by the audience reception at the world premiere of his upcoming film Reversi at the 26th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy.

The prestigious festival was a first for the Imaginur actor who told Malay Mail that the festival was unlike any other film festival in Malaysia as it was more than just an award show.

Beto, one of the leads for Reversi, a sci-fi film directed by Adrian Teh, said that he was taken aback by the appreciation shown by the film community there following its premiere.

“Surprisingly all of the feedback was positive and I was surprised by the questions from the audiences because they were really into the story.

“It’s a different feeling and the vibes and energy from them was just amazing because they truly appreciated it (the film).”

He said Teh and the production team were trying their luck to premiere the film at other festivals around the world at the moment, before releasing it in local cinemas.

Reversi is a story of a husband’s undying love for his wife and son, who goes to great lengths to right his past wrongs for a better future.

Unlike Teh’s previous action-packed hit movies such as Paskal and Malbatt: Misi Bakara, the film delves into the sci-fi element of time travel.

Describing the film, Beto said that Reversi treads between the fine line between an arthouse film due to its non-linear storyline, and a film that the mass audience could enjoy as well.

He said Teh was inspired to do the film following the release of 2023’s romantic sci-fi film Imaginur directed by Nik Amir Mustapha which was well-received by the local audience.

“Reversi was written eight years ago but he (Teh) was not ready to release it just yet.

“That is until he saw the positive audience reception towards Imaginur and felt that the Malaysian audiences were ready for this type of film and that this is the right time for it.”

The film boasts a line-up of star-studded cast which includes Vanidah Imran, Hasnul Rahmat and Shiqin Kamal.