KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — If you’ve watched Crazy Rich Asians, you may have noticed Jasmine Chen who appears throughout the 2018 rom-com as a jazz singer.

Chen was also featured on three songs of the official soundtrack (including Wait For Your Return) to the Jon Chu-directed blockbuster.

Here’s good news for Malaysian jazz fans. Chen is headed to Kuala Lumpur for a one night only performance.

Titled Jasmine Chen & WVC Shanghai Jazz, the performance will be held at Jao Tim at 8pm on May 22.

As a singer, Chen has performed at several venues around Shanghai including JZ Club, the House of Blues and Jazz, Shanghai Oriental Art Center and Twocities Gallery.

She was featured with JZ’s All-Star Big Band at Shanghai’s International Jazz Festival and with American pianist Steve Sweeting at Zhu Jia Jiao World Music Festival in 2008.

Her first album The Color of Love, a collaboration with Sweeting, was released in 2008 to glowing reviews. The album featured jazz standards with original Chinese lyrics penned by Chen.

Growing up in northeast China, Chen hails from musical influences with both parents being professional folk dancers and actors.

With folk music in her blood, Jasmine began piano lessons at the age of four and studied piano performance, contemporary composition and jazz vocal performance at Leeds College of Music in England.

Though Chen has developed her own unique jazz voice, she remains true to her Chinese roots.

“I love Chinese music but people don’t listen to Chinese folk songs much anymore. I would like to bring these songs back, except in a modern way,” Chen once said in an interview.

As Chen continues to fuse traditional folk tunes with contemporary jazz styling, she paves the way for a new generation of Chinese musicians in the international jazz scene.

For her KL performance, Chen reunites with WVC Jazz on the stage after their joint appearance in Crazy Rich Asians.

Led by the dynamic Tay Cher Siang, WVC Jazz have enraptured audiences throughout Asia with their inimitable sound.

Tickets to Jasmine Chen & WVC Shanghai Jazz are priced at RM120.

For more details, visit here.