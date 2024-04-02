SEOUL, April 2 — K-pop megastar BTS has scooped up five trophies at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, one of the American music industry’s awards shows, despite all its members serving in the South Korean military, Yonhap news agency reported.

The five awards include the Best Fan Army for the group’s global fan base, BTS Army, according to the full list of winners for this year’s event announced on the homepage of the annual Music Awards on Monday (US time).

This marks the group’s fifth consecutive win in the category since 2018.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is an annual music awards ceremony that has been presented by the US online radio station iHeartRadio since 2014. The event primarily honours artists and songs that have been played the most on its radio programmes and apps throughout the year.

Following this, individual members of the group were also honoured, with J-Hope named for Favourite On Screen for J-Hope in the Box, a documentary on the production of his solo album, Jack in the Box.

He competed against seven other artists, including Beyonce and Taylor Swift in the category.

V was honoured with the Favourite Debut Album prize for Layover, his solo debut album released last year.

Jungkook took home two prizes — K-pop Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for Seven (feat. Latto).

He was also nominated for K-pop Song of the Year for the same song, but the award went to girl group Fifty Fifty for Cupid (Twin Version).

All BTS members are now undergoing their military service but plan to reunite in 2025.

Among other artists recognised in the K-pop categories were boy group Stray Kids and girl group NewJeans. Stray Kids won K-pop album of the year for 5-Star, while NewJeans was named Best New Artist. — Bernama-Yonhap