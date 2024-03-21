KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Fans of K-pop girl group Aespa will get to see their idols on the big screen soon.

Plans are afoot to bring their Aespa: World Tour to cinemas worldwide from April 24 to 27.

According to Billboard, the concert film will show viewers the quartet’s performance in the UK at London’s O2 Arena during their 2023 Synk: Hyper Line world tour.

Besides the group’s futuristic stage visuals and fierce performances of hits like Next Level, Savage, Girls, Spicy and Black Mamba, there will also be individual performances by members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning.

The 125-minute production, directed by Yoon Dong Oh and Hamin Kim, will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the group and glimpses into their inner workings.

In a statement, the group hoped that their fans would enjoy the group’s first concert movie.

They also urged fans to keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind the scenes.

In Malaysia, TGV Cinemas and GSC have confirmed via their social media that they would be screening the movie too.