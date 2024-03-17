LONDON, March 17 — Steve Harley—the frontman of British glam rock band Cockney Rebel—has died at the age of 73, his family announced today.

He was best known for the song Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), which topped the UK charts in 1975.

Harley wrote the hit, which went on to sell more than 1.5 million copies worldwide and has been covered over 120 times.

His daughter said in a statement that Harley had “passed away peacefully at home”.

“We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world,” she added.

The BBC reported that Harley had still been touring until recently but cancelled dates to undergo treatment for cancer.

He was born in London in 1951.

Cockney Rebel registered four UK top ten singles and two top ten albums. — AFP