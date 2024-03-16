LOS ANGELES, March 16 — Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home was gutted in a huge fire today, in a blaze that left the multimillion-dollar house a smouldering ruin.

The actress-model was not at the sprawling pad in the plush Studio City area, but there were two people — and Delevingne’s cats — at home at the time.

All escaped without serious injury.

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye, so cherish what you have,” the 31-year-old posted on Instagram.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help.”

Delevingne bought the 750-square-meter four-bedroom home in 2019 for US$7 million (RM33 million).

Photos show it to have been largely destroyed in the blaze, with the roof collapsed.

The model, who also has screen credits in the TV series Only Murders in the Building and the film Anna Karenina, posted a picture of her two flat-faced white Persian cats with the caption “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters.”

Nearly 100 firefighters attended the blaze, which was reported before dawn, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire,” he said.

“The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior.

“Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters 2 hours and 16 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames.”

Delevingne, who was recently snapped alongside Taylor Swift when she watched boyfriend Travis Kelce en route to the Super Bowl, is currently performing in Cabaret in London’s West End. — AFP