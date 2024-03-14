KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Legendary Taiwan pop and folk singer Tsai Chin will return to perform in Malaysia after a decade.

The 66-year-old will be performing at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on July 20 at 8pm.

Starting her singing career in the 1970s, Tsai has to date released some 50 albums.

Her hits include Forgotten Times, Just Like Your Tenderness, The Last Night, Reading You and The Spirit of Your Eyes.

Forgotten Times was featured prominently in the 2002 hit Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs as a recurring element of its story line, and also in its sequels.

Tickets will go on sale from March 15 at 11am.

For further details, visit here.

