PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Comedian Jack Black has released the complete song Baby One More Time in support of Kung Fu Panda 4.

One week following the widespread circulation of Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ lively rendition of the song in a 20-second clip across various platforms, the pair, collectively known as Tenacious D, released an extended recording of it.

Released on Black’s social media platforms, the track, lasting a minute and a half, comes with a music video filmed during the premiere in Los Angeles.

In the video, Black sports a panda-themed black and white suit, engaging in dance and karate routines alongside several members of the Kung Fu Panda cast and crew, such as Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan and his friend Gass.

Additionally, the beloved character Po from the film makes several cameo appearances.

True to form, Black infuses the song with his signature hard rock flair, a vocal approach he became renowned for following his memorable role in School of Rock (2003).

At the premiere event, The Hollywood Reporter had a conversation with Black on the red carpet regarding the Britney Spears cover song.

“You know what the director, Mike, said, ‘Hey we would love to have a Tenacious D song for the end credits’. And I said, ‘Really? Can we do Britney Spears?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do Hit Me Baby One More Time for the kung fu aspect of that song’,” Black said.

“So we got in the recording studio and we did it and we’re really proud of the track,” Black added.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently being screened in cinemas.