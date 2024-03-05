LOS ANGELES, March 5 ― The popularity of Netflix productions is having a significant impact on viewers' purchasing behaviour. Documentary series such as Drive to Survive and Tour de France: Unchained have sparked growing interest in sports-related items, while shows like The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton have influenced sales of fashion, art and home furnishings. This is what's known as the Netflix effect.

TV shows influence consumer tastes, whether in fashion, beauty or interior design ― an effect dubbed the Netflix effect. The release of the sixth season of the Netflix Formula 1 documentary series Drive to Survive, on February 23, didn't go unnoticed on the memorabilia and collectibles auction site, Catawiki. The latter reported strong interest in items related to the motor sport. In the first weekend after the launch of the latest season, Catawiki observed a 40 per cent spike in searches related to Formula 1. And it's a trend that's going from strength to strength with each new season, as the site points out in a news release. Since 2019, the year the documentary series was launched, the site has noted a 500 per cent increase in sales of motorsport-related items.

Among the most expensive items sold are a Formula 1 car driven by Daniel Ricciardo, which sold for €315,000 (RM1.6 million) in 2023, Ayrton Senna's racing helmet (€46,000) and Michael Schumacher's Ferrari helmet (€24,000).

The world of cycling is also attracting attention thanks to the documentary series Tour de France: Unchained. In the week following its launch in June 2023, searches for “bikes” increased by 50 per cent, Catawiki reports.

However, the so-called Netflix effect isn't confined to the world of sport. Other hit shows, like The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, are also having a significant impact on sales of items related to fashion, art and interior design. Following the release of the second season of Bridgerton on Netflix in March 2022, Catawiki observed a 60 per cent increase in searches for Regency-style objects in the week that followed.

Searches related to Stranger Things increased by 140 per cent in June and 240 per cent in July following the release of the final season in May 2022. The Queen's Gambit also enthused buyers on Catawiki, which notes that “'chess' searches rose dramatically following the October release of 'Queen’s Gambit,' almost doubling in November.”

Meanwhile, Omega Seamaster watches saw a 20 per cent increase in sales on Catawiki between 2022 and 2023, following the Knives Out movie, in which lead actor Daniel Craig wears one on his wrist. “In fact, watches is the number one category for Catawiki, seeing 35 per cent growth in the past year,” the auction platform says.

Even cinema is driving trends. In addition to Netflix productions, movies like Barbie are having a similar effect, leading to a craze for the famous brand's dolls. Sales doubled compared to the previous two years, and their average value rose by 20 per cent, Catawiki reports. ― ETX Studio