KUCHING, Dec 20 — Backed by robust state revenue, the Sarawak government is enhancing its unique cross-community religious funding, increasing allocations for non-Muslim groups while celebrating a Muslim tithe system that finances major infrastructure projects.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg highlighted this policy during the officiation of the new Sri Aman Islamic Complex, a project largely funded through Muslim tithe contributions.

Abang Johari described the Islamic complex as a testament to the “tithe spirit” — a social obligation whereby prosperous Muslim individuals and commercial entities give back to the community.

He explained that the Baitulmal Sarawak Fund, established in 1984 under the late former chief minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, serves as the Islamic treasury managing these contributions, which have grown steadily over the years.

“Some people did not understand why we need to have tithe contribution but following our efforts to explain to the contributors, we managed to strengthen Baitulmal,” he said.

He noted that increased understanding within the Muslim community has fueled this vital funding mechanism.

“This is how we have this new Islamic complex in Sri Aman. When we have a strong faith, which is in our religious teaching, we will continue our tithe contributions.”

A view of the Sri Aman Islamic Complex. — Ukas pic

Alongside this, the premier emphasised the state’s pioneering commitment to inclusivity through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

He pointed out that Sarawak is the only Malaysian state with a government entity dedicated to supporting non-Muslim religious organisations and mission schools.

“With Unifor, we can be fair to all religions,” he said, noting that the state will increase Unifor’s annual allocation from RM100 million to RM120 million next year.

The fund provides assistance to religious bodies, Chinese-aided primary schools, and recognises the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

“As a leader of Sarawak, I want to be fair to all Muslims and non-Muslims,” Abang Johari said, highlighting that this approach allows for the development of religious infrastructure while ensuring comprehensive support for all faith communities across the state. — The Borneo Post