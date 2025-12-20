KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Kelantan has fully recovered from floods while the number of evacuees at relief centres have dropped in Pahang and Terengganu.

In KELANTAN, four relief centres in Kuala Krai were closed at 4 pm today, while in PAHANG, 7,004 evacuees from 2,373 families remain at 64 centres as of 4.30 pm compared to 11,166 people from 3,677 families at 68 centres this morning.

Kuantan has the highest number of evacuees, with 6,225 people at 42 centres, followed by Pekan (462 people, 10 centres), Jerantut (121 people, four centres), Temerloh (59 people, three centres), Bera (60 people, three centres), Rompin (42 people, one centre) and Maran (35 people, one centre), while floods have receded in Lipis with all evacuees allowed to return home.

Meanwhile in TERENGGANU, 929 people from 245 families still remain at three relief centres in Kemaman as of 5 pm compared to 1,391 people from 369 families this morning.

Two relief centres in Dungun were closed at noon today after evacuees were allowed to return to their respective homes. — Bernama