PETALING JAYA, March 5 — American singer-actor Justin Timberlake is set to release more NSYNC music.

Spotify recently released the playlist for Timberlake’s latest album Everything I Thought It Was, comprising 18 tracks, including one featuring NSYNC.

Paradise will signify the boy band's second new track since their reunion for the single Better Place, their initial collaboration in over two decades, featured in the film Trolls Band Together (2023).

The ensemble revealed their reunion only last year while on stage at the MTV VMAs, where they presented the award for best pop to Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero.

Since then, Timberlake has been dropping hints about fresh music from NSYNC, reassuring audiences that the band has been dedicating time to the studio for an upcoming project.

Following their reunion for music after a hiatus of 20 years, Timberlake remarked that it felt like no time had elapsed when collaborating with former bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone.

“It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry,” said Timberlake.

Timberlake's dynamic return to prominence also encompasses his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, commencing on April 29 in Vancouver.

Timberlake's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, is set to release on March 15.