KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Having successfully organised two concerts here in the past two years, Malaysian singer Gary Chaw will return to perform again in June.

The multi-award winning Mandapop sensation will be performing at Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on June 1, 6pm as part of his Crazy For Live tour.

In the first concert held in 2022, Chaw presented a unique blend of elements, selecting Cantonese pop classics that had deeply influenced his upbringing and infusing them with innovative expressions, breathing new life into these classics.

In last year’s encore performance, it featured an upgraded stage and predominantly featured Chaw’s own chart-topping songs, evoking cherished memories shared by the audience.

Hailed as the sole Malaysian male singer to have won the esteemed Golden Melody Award, Chaw is renowned for his commanding vocal prowess.

In recent years, Chaw’s musical influence and popularity have soared to new heights where tickets for his concerts in Sydney, Melbourne and Macau had been sold out as soon as sales opened, underscoring his global recognition and prowess in the music industry.

Prior to performing here, Chaw will be at Atlantic City in April.

For his June show, Chaw will be joined by eight musicians on stage, promising a spectacular performance.

In addition to revamped song arrangements, state-of-the-art sound equipment and stage lighting will be deployed to deliver a fresh visual and auditory experience for audiences.

Tickets for Gary Crazy For Live 2nd Encore Live in Malaysia 2024 will go on sale from March 14. Tickets are priced between RM278 and RM588.

For more details, visit here..