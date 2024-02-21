KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again won the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 for his film Jawan.

Khan, 58, also emerged as the first Indian actor to have two Rs1000 crore grossers (RM559 million) in a single year with his films, Jawan and Pathaan last year.

Other big names from the 90s that bagged the coveted award include Rani Mukerji for delivering a stellar performance in her 2023 legal drama, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Her contemporary, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also took home the Best Actress (Critics) award for her crime thriller, Jaane Jaan.

Prominent actress Sushmita Sen also secured the Best Actress in a Web Series award for the third season of her rousing crime drama, Aarya.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Animal while his veteran actress Dimple Kapadia won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Pathaan.

Prominent actor Bobby Deol, meanwhile, bagged the Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in Animal, despite appearing only for 15 minutes in the film.

Jawan emerged as the biggest winner of the night after director Atlee clinched the Best Director (Critics) award while Khan’s co-star Nayanthara was named the Most Versatile Actress.

The film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander was also honoured with the Best Music Director.

Christopher Nolan’s multiple award-winning atomic bomb epic, Oppenheimer also bagged the Best International Feature Film this year.