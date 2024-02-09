KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — It was a dream come true for over 80,000 fans when Coldplay held their very first concert in Malaysia on Nov 22, 2023.

The very eagerly-awaited concert by the seven-time Grammy-winning British pop rock band sold 81,812 tickets, making it the most attended concert of their career.

Coldplay Charts posted on X: “Coldplay’s gig at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium grossed $10,904,369 (RM51.9 million) from 81,812 tickets sold.

Advertisement

“It’s the most attended concert of their career!”

Unlike Singapore, where Coldplay performed for six nights, Kuala Lumpur only had one night, which proved to be an unforgettable electrifying two-hour show despite the heavy rain.

Coldplay performed a repertoire of 26 songs and delivered a musical experience that surpassed expectations.

Advertisement