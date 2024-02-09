KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Veteran British pop singer and songwriter Rod Stewart has cancelled his highly-anticipated concert in Malaysia.

The 79-year-old singer, known for hits like Maggie May and Downtown Train, was slated to perform at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on March 4 during the Asia leg of his Live in Concert, One Last Time tour.

Checks on concert organiser Live Nation’s website showed that the singer has also called off his shows in Thailand (March 6), Taiwan (March 9), Hong Kong (March 11) and the Philippines (March 13).

He will, however, still perform as scheduled for two nights in Singapore (March 16-17) and subsequently in Japan (March 20).

Live Nation announced via Instagram on Thursday that ticket holders for the Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan concerts are entitled for a full refund through their original payment method while procedures for refund application will be announced soon for Hong Kong concert ticket holders.

Stewart was originally scheduled to perform at Stadium Merdeka on August 31, 1995 but his show was postponed to make way for National Day celebrations that year.

The 1995 concert, however, never materialised since the organisers never announced a new date.

Since debuting with An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down album in 1969, Steward has released 32 albums to date and has sold over 120 million records worldwide.

His last album, The Tears of Hercules, was released in 2021.