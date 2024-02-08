KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Hollywood actor Henry Cavill has shared his thoughts on doing sex scenes for films and television series and he’s not a fan.

In Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast with Argylle director Matthew Vaughn, Cavill admitted that he’s not comfortable doing sex scenes and questioned its necessity.

However, The Witcher star did acknowledge that intimate scenes are needed sometimes to add value to the storytelling.

“I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie rather than just the audience.

“But that’s the thing, I think sometimes they are overused these days and it's when you have a sense when you’re going ‘is this really necessary or is it really people with less clothing on’.

“And that’s where you become more uncomfortable and thinking, there’s not a performance here, there’s not a piece that will carry through for the rest of the movie,” Cavill said.

He added that sometimes it's better to just use ‘human imagination’ and hopes that TV series and films would just avoid filling them with ‘gyrating bodies’.

Meanwhile Cavill also revealed bits of his upcoming projects which include the reboot of famous 1980s film franchise Highlander. He shared that the development of its script is extraordinary and he is confident it will please fans.

The reboot will be helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Cavill also mentioned that the early production for his upcoming Warhammer 40,000 cinematic franchise has been progressing well and admitted it was a privilege for him to work on one of his passions.

“It is the greatest privilege of my professional career to have this opportunity.

“I can’t say much as it's still in its early days but to have this opportunity to bring it to the screen and be at the tiller so it can be faithful is key to me.

“And this is the stuff I’ve been dealing with since I’m a kid and the stuff I’ve been daydreaming about as an adult as well and I get to bring it into life and there’s no greater reason for me joining the industry than doing something like this,” he said.