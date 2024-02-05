Rapper Killer Mike nabbed for questioning on ‘physical altercation’ right after winning three Grammy awards (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — American rapper Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, was handcuffed and taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department, after winning three Grammy awards,

The rapper was detained for questioning on a fight that he was involved in on Sunday, reported Deadline citing sources privy to the investigations.

“Officers were dispatched as soon as we were alerted of the altercation and detained the suspect peacefully,” a police source reportedly told Deadline.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter senior staff writer Chris Gardner posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of police officers escorting Mike out of the Crypto.com Arena, where the 66th Grammy Awards pre-show was held.

Prior to the arrest, the rapper swept the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance awards for Scientists & Engineers and the Best Rap Album award for his self-titled 2023 studio album Michael.

The wins were Mike’s first solo Grammy wins.

In 2003, he bagged the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for The Whole World, the first single released by American hip hop duo Outkast.

In addition to his illustrious music career, Mike has also been vocal in condemning police killings of black people.