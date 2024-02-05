KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves has been awarded the inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards in California.

Named after Reeves’ late John Wick co-star Lance Reddick, who died last March from heart disease at age 60, the award “symbolises and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character”.

On Reeves chosen as the first recipient of the award introduced this year, the organisers’ press release read: “From Science Fiction (The Matrix trilogy), Fantasy (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure/Constantine) & Horror (Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula/The Devil’s Advocate), Keanu has done it all — not to mention Speed and Point Break.

“Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.”

Star Trek: Picard dominated at the Saturn Awards.

The third season picked up four awards, which included won Best Actor in a Television Series for Sir Patrick Stewart.

Strange New Worlds also won an award and the cast of The Next Generation picked up a special award as well.

Other notable winners include actress Emily Blunt for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for her role in Oppenheimer and Nicolas Cage for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for his performance in Renfield.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Film while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won Best Superhero Film.

Other winners of the special achievement awards of the show that was streamed live on app Electric Now include Jodie Foster for Life Career Award, Christopher Nolan for Visionary Award, Dave Filoni for George Pal Memorial Award, Seth MacFarlane for Robert Forster Artist’s Award, The Walking Dead franchise for Dan Curtis Legacy Award and the Cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation for Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Saturn Awards is the official ceremony of American non-profit organisation Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, which annually recognises film and television artists who’ve created some of the best genre entertainment in the world.