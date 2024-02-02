KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen is set to appear in another Hollywood production — a film adaptation of Kung Fu.

Frequent Universal collaborator David Leitch, who has been working on the project since 2020, said it was a privilege to have a true martial arts master leading this global film as Yen is both an immensely talented actor and an action film legend.

“With Donnie in place as our leading man, it will be a thrill to collaborate with him, our creative partners, and Universal in reimagining this beloved story for the big screen,” said Leitch as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Yen’s last appearance in a Hollywood production was John Wick: Chapter 4.

He has also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well as Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan.

The late David Carradine starred in the Kung Fu TV series that aired on ABC from 1972 to 1975.

It tells the story of Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who travelled to the American West in search of his half brother.

