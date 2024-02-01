KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Former English footballer David Beckham has touched down in Kuala Lumpur!

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to reveal a picture of himself decked out in Adidas sportswear posing in front of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

In his post, he conveyed his admiration for the beautiful sight of Kuala Lumpur city.

“I mean... wow... what a view, what a city,” Beckham wrote.

Malaysian fans flooded the comments of the post with warm wishes and welcome messages.

Beckham is in Malaysia to launch the The World of the Predator Exhibition at The Exchange TRX this afternoon at 2pm.

Advertisement

He has been on an Asian tour across Korea and recently Thailand as Adidas’ brand ambassador of the Predator football boot.

This morning, Beckham was seen by football fans at Petaling Jaya for the launch of the Adidas Malaysia Women’s Football Programme (AMGFP).

The former Manchester United striker greeted the young participants of the programming and practised some drills with them on the pitch.

Later, Beckham took some selfies and autographs by a lucky group of fans who were watching the event.

The programme is organised by Adidas Malaysia and the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM)

Hundreds of excited fans were also seen waiting outside the Adidas store at The Exchange TRX at 1pm to get another chance to get up close and personal with the football star.