LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges over the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a budget Western, court documents showed yesterday.

The US actor had been due to appear in a New Mexico court tomorrow for an arraignment, but he waived that appearance in a document in which he also entered his plea.

Baldwin, a producer and star of period piece Rust, was charged again last month for his role in the 2021 killing of Halyna Hutchins.

He was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round. — AFP