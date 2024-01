LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — British actor and White Lotus villain Tom Hollander often gets mistaken for Spiderman star Tom Holland, but occasionally it works in his favour — like when he got the other man’s seven-figure film bonus.

Hollander, who also had turns in Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride and Prejudice, at one time shared an agent with the younger Marvel star.

This week, the 56-year-old told late night host Seth Meyers that his agency had once sent him an email containing a pay slip with an “astonishing” sum and labelled as the first tranche of a box office bonus for The Avengers.

“I don’t think I’m in The Avengers,” the actor thought to himself as he opened the missive, he told Meyers.

“It was an astonishing amount of money,” he said.

“It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one.

“And it was more money than I’d ever (seen),” he said. “It was a seven-figure sum.”

Hollander was on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his forthcoming series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, in which he plays American writer Truman Capote. — AFP