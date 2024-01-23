KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Japanese dubbed version of local animated film Mechamato Movie will be making its way to Malaysian cinemas starting this January 25.

With a list of top tier Japanese voice actors, Mechamato Movie will be hitting 60 cinemas nationwide.

Among the voice actors involved are big names such as Kenjiro Tsuda who’s worked on famous anime Jujutsu Kaisen and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka who’s known for his role in the Demon Slayer series.

Meanwhile Amato, the animated film’s main character is voiced by Ayumu Murase who has appeared on several anime projects including Haikyuu! And Goodbye, Don Glees!

Back by popular demand, catch the #1 Malaysian animated film #MECHAMATOMOVIE in 60 cinemas nationwide! Thanks to your incredible support, #Mechamato Movie with a list of Top-tier voice actors from Japan is coming this January 25th!

The Japanese version of Mechamato Movie comes just a week after its Japan theatrical debut on January 19.

Mechamato Movie is currently being shown in more than 30 cinemas in Japan via a collaboration between local animation studio Monsta, Astro Shaw and AEON Entertainment Japan.

Monsta chief executive officer Nizam Abd Razak said that they were advised by their strategic partner in Japan to utilise the talents of famous voice actors, according to New Straits Times.

“We found the marketing style in Japan to be very different. Their voice actors have their fan base and appeal.

“We received many exciting reactions from the audience at the Japan premiere of Mechamato Movie.

“They did not expect Malaysia to be able to produce an animation of international standards with a storyline that could keep their children glued to their seats for 116 minutes,” he said.

Aside from that, the Mechamato series was also the first Malaysian animated title to be shown on Japanese national television channel, Tokyo MX.

Previously, Mechamato Movie found overwhelming success following its initial release in 2022 where the film collected over RM36 million in total gross.