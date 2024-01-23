KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Blackpink’s Jennie achieved a major milestone by reaching 1.2 billion streams on Spotify across all her credits.

She’s the first female K-pop solo artiste to do this without releasing a solo album.

Since the end of last year, the 28-year-old not only surpassed girl group New Jeans’ peak monthly listeners on Spotify but also outdid popular boy band BTS shortly afterwards, reported Allkpop.

Her success has catapulted her to an impressive 33,186,353 monthly listeners, setting a record as the highest ever for a female solo K-pop artiste.

She now ranks as the second-highest K-pop artiste on the platform, closing in rapidly on the first place with only a three million listener difference.

Remarkably, Jennie did it without releasing any solo albums but instead only three songs Solo, You & Me and One of The Girls.

