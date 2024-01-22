KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — South Korean actor Yoo Teo has become the first South Korean actor to be nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

The 42-year-old is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Past Lives, reported Soompi.

Apart from Best Actor, the movie, directed by Celine Song, also received nominations in the Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Not in the English Language.

The movie, which is Song’s directorial debut, tells the story of two childhood sweethearts who are briefly reunited in New York after decades apart.

Yoo Teo’s nomination comes after Youn Yuh-jung became the first Korean actress to score an acting nomination for her performance in Minari in 2021, eventually winning the Best Supporting Actress award that year.

The ceremony will be held on February 18 in London.