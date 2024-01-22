KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — South Korean pop star Jungkook’s single Standing Next to You has surpassed a whopping 300 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform.

The third single from his debut solo album Golden reached the 300 million mark in 71 days, cementing Jungkook’s status as a world-class music powerhouse, reported Allkpop.

Shortly after its release last November, Standing Next to You debuted on top on the Billboard Global 200, officially making it the No. 1 song in the world, reported Forbes.

A remix with American singer Usher was released in Dec 2023.

Advertisement

His other hits to have surpassed 300 million streams are Seven, 3D, Left and Right, his collaboration with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth as well as Dreamers, the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar official soundtrack and Euphoria from the BTS album.

Standing Next to You was also included in the Grammy Awards list of 15 K-Pop songs that took 2023 by storm.