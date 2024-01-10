LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Baby Yoda’s next adventure will take the young alien, seen only on a hit Star Wars streaming series, to movie theatres.

The first feature film inspired by The Mandalorian series will start production this year, Walt Disney’s Lucasfilm said yesterday. The title character, a helmeted bounty hunter, and his companion, known as Baby Yoda or Grogu, debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in 2019.

Jon Favreau, creator of the series, will direct the movie called The Mandalorian and Grogu. Disney did not announce a release date. Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian in the series, is expected to return to the role.

Disney had paused development of new Star Wars films and scrapped a few projects as it worked to figure out a new strategy for the franchise, one of its biggest. The last Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, was released in 2019 and took in nearly US$1.1 billion (RM5.1 billion) at global box offices. — Reuters

Advertisement