KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Magistrates’ Court today fixed January 16 next year for a case mention, pending the full psychiatric report of a 14-year-old teenager accused of killing a 16-year-old female student at a school in Bandar Utama last October.

Magistrate Amira Sariaty Zainal made the decision after allowing a request by the defence team during today’s proceedings, according to BuletinTV3.

According to the accused’s lawyer, Kitson Foong, his client is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment and evaluation at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta.

“This will be the final date, and in the meantime, all matters that need to be considered by Hospital Bahagia — such as interviews with family members, reviewing documentation, and evidence — will be carried out with the assistance of the investigating officer.

“The accused was not required to attend today as he is still receiving treatment and evaluation at the hospital. Present at the hearing were the Deputy Public Prosecutor, myself, another lawyer representing the family, an observing lawyer, and Suhakam,” he explained outside the court today.

Foong added that his client is currently in good condition and showing positive progress in the recovery process.

“As far as I know, he is receiving treatment and responding well; the recovery process has shown good reactions to the therapy received. He is also being treated and assessed regarding the events that occurred.

“But the feedback I have received is positive, and the total evaluation period is three months,” he said.

The prosecution is handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Syed Ahmed Khabir Abdul Rahman.

During the first mention, the charges were read in Mandarin before Magistrate Amira Sariaty Zainal in a closed proceeding, as the accused is a juvenile.

No plea was recorded as a murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code can only be tried in the High Court.

On October 14, the 14-year-old was charged with murdering a 16-year-old female student at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

The accused allegedly killed the victim in the girls’ restroom between 9.20am and 9.35am.