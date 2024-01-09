KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza has confirmed there will be no dates added to her much-anticipated solo concert on Mar 9, much to the disappointment of her many fans.

Siti, who will be turning 45 later this month, had initially considered the possibility after tickets to her concert Sebuah Epitome Saya Siti Nurhaliza sold out in two hours after it went on sale on December 21.

"I’m so sorry but I have to officially announce that that I can’t add on dates or tickets due to time constraints,” she said a press conference for the concert,

Expressing her gratefulness to the overwhelming response to the concert that will take place at the 15,000-capacity venue in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, she said it would be her first time in five years holding a concert of this scale.

She said an additional show on Mar 10, would be too close to the fasting month.

Mar 8 would not be feasible either as it was the last day of technical and production rehearsals.

“I’ve been racking my brains trying to adjust the schedule, trying to add a date or push it forward but I still couldn’t do it.

“I will make it up to my fans with my next concert, which I hope will be held over two days. I hope my fans will be excited and ready for it.”

She confirmed that Indonesian singer Judika will be performing with her in March.

She also added that proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Palestinians in conflict-stricken Gaza through her foundation Yayasan Nur Jiwa.