KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The first Kuala Lumpur International Film Academy Awards (KLIFAA) 2024 has set its aim to inspire brilliance and ignite passion of new storytellers.

The event’s programme will include film screenings, panel discussions, masterclasses, networking events, and an awards ceremony.

KLIFAA president Tan Sri Tengku Azlan Ibni Sultan Abu Bakar said at a press conference this morning that the festival will celebrate the craft of film and be a springboard for new filmmakers.

“KLIFAA 2024 aspires to be more than an awards ceremony, it aims to be a platform for cultural exchange,” he said.

“The event will focus on celebrating emerging talents nurturing creativity, and recognising exceptional achievements in Feature Films, TV Dramas, Documentaries, Short Films, and Animation.”

“Malaysia has many higher learning institutions for film. However, most of the graduates end up working entry level jobs,” KLFIAA president Hasan Hamzah told Malay Mail.

“So the ecosystem must be conducive enough.

“So far the ecosystem is not there yet...the film industry itself needs more funding and support.”

Tengku Azlan and Hasan hoped that the event would attract international talent to showcase films and enjoy the country’s arts and culture.

They also called on the support of the government to recognise the cultural importance of the film industry.

The categories of awards will include achievements for Best Director, Best Script, and Best Cinematography for feature films, short films, and TV series.

The awards board of juries will consist of esteemed filmmakers and artists from Malaysia and abroad.

The masterclass will be held in various auditoriums and universities around KL will connect local and international students with filmmakers and professionals.

Filmmakers worldwide can submit their best works to the festival starting from March 1 to May 31 to their official website at www.klfiaa.com.

The event is set to be held from August 5 to 11 around Kuala Lumpur the award ceremony to be held as its finale.