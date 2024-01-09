KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds amused social media users with his recent Emmy acceptance speech video.

The speech delivered by Reynolds as his Deadpool character followed the success of FX documentary series Welcome to Wrexham which has picked up five wins at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys.

The show won for best unstructured reality program, best directing, cinematography, picture editing and sound mixing for a reality show.

The docuseries which centres on the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC stars Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney (who are also part owners of the club).

Advertisement

In the acceptance video, the ‘merc with a mouth’ was seen holding a broken Emmy trophy while delivering his speech.

Reynolds later took to his Instagram to share that he had to borrow the trophy from none other than fellow award-winning actor Hugh Jackman.

Advertisement

“In order to accept the Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham, I needed to borrow someone else’s.

“Of course I called Hugh Jackman. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t sure if he had an Emmy. Turns out he does,” Reynolds wrote on his Instagram Story.

He added that the trophy was already broken when he received it.

Reynolds said that the Emmy trophy he borrowed from Jackman was already broken when he received it. — Screenshot via Instagram/Ryan Reynolds.

“He (Jackman) gives it to me, then asks, ‘Is it supposed to look like that?" It isn’t. It’s broken. I love this man,” Reynolds wrote.

Jackman and Reynolds are set to reunite on the big screen for Deadpool 3 which is scheduled for theatrical release this July 26.