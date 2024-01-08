KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from brain surgery.

Taking to his social media, the 70-year-old award winning singer shared that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour before the holidays in December and underwent an immediate surgery.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” he said, adding that he was now recovering at home.

As a result of the turn of events, Bolton said he would be devoting his time and energy towards his recovery and would be taking a break from touring.

Advertisement

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he added.

Bolton was supposed to be on tour for most of 2024, with stops across the US, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

He released Spark Of Light, his first album of original songs co-written by him in almost 15 years, last year.

Advertisement