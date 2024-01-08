LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 — Musical fantasy Wonka hung on atop the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated US$14.4 million as Hollywood hoped for a boost from the annual Golden Globe awards, industry analysts said Yesterday.

The Warner Bros. film, the top performer of the Christmas season, reached the US$165 million mark domestically and passed US$300 million internationally in its fourth weekend out, which Variety called “a triumphant result for the Timothee Chalamet vehicle.”

Hugh Grant, as a curmudgeonly Oompa Loompa, Keegan-Michael Key as a police chief with an exaggerated sweet tooth, and Olivia Colman as the cartoonishly evil Mrs. Scrubitt also star.

Universal and Blumhouse’s new horror film Night Swim took in US$12 million for second place in the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Advertisement

Analyst David A. Gross called that “a fair opening” for a new horror series; while reviews and audience scores are “weak,” the modest production budget of US$15 million appears to be paying off.

The thriller is the first from horror masters Jason Blum and James Wan since they recently teamed up. Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon star as a couple whose backyard swimming pool turns out to have a disturbing history and creepy powers.

Horror movies had a good year overall in 2023, Gross said, generating US$2 billion in worldwide box office and showing “little sign of a pandemic hangover.”

Advertisement

Third place for the weekend went to Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, at US$10.6 million, pushing it just past US$100 million in the US and Canada. Jason Momoa again plays the superhero as he battles turmoil and climate change.

Family-friendly animation Migration from Universal and Illumination took in US$10.3 million for fourth place. It chronicles the adventures of a family of mallard ducks as they fly from New England to Jamaica; voice actors include Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito and Awkwafina.

Sony rom-com Anyone But You held steady in fifth spot, earning US$9.5 million, up slightly from last weekend’s US$8.8 million. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star as two people who meet, form an instant connection, but then spend the rest of the film sorting out crossed signals and misunderstandings.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Boys in the Boat (US$6 million)

The Color Purple (US$4.8 million)

The Iron Claw (US$4.5 million)

Ferrari (US$2.5 million)

Poor Things (US$2 million)

— AFP