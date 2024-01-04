KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Pop singer Britney Spears said on Instagram that she will ‘never return to the music industry’.

In a recent post, the 42-year-old slammed the press for spreading false rumours that singer songwriters Charli XCX and Julia Michaels were working on her new album.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash,” Spears wrote under a famous painting by Italian artist Guido Reni titled Salome with the Head of John the Baptist.

Advertisement

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album ... I will never return to the music industry.”

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me.”

She claimed that she had written over 20 songs for other artists in the past two years and added that she enjoyed being a ghost writer.

Advertisement

News began spreading on Charli and Michaels’ alleged involvement in an article from The US Sun reported last December.

Yesterday, sources from PageSix claimed that Spears had not begun recording yet and the news was later confirmed by Rolling Stone.

Spears’ upcoming album will be her first since 2016’s Glory.

The Toxic singer also said that reports on her biography The Woman in Me were also not true.

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth ... have you read the news these days,” the singer added.

Spears made headlines last October when her book revealed scandalous details about her relationships with singer Justin Timberlake and Irish actor Colin Farrell.