KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A petition seeking for a psychological assessment on Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The petitioner, Raju Murugan from Madurai, also called for a complete ban on Vijay-starrer Leo under the Indian criminal law due to the film’s violent content, reported Hindustan Times.

The petition contends that most scenes in the film allegedly promote violence, including the use of weapons, drug abuse and violence against women and children, besides the display of religious symbols.

The petitioner also claimed that the movie highlights anti-social concepts like riots, illegal activities, drug trafficking, the use of firearms and suggests that criminal activities can happen with assistance from the police.

He called for the censorship board to thoroughly review films like Leo and requested the court to send Kanagaraj for a psychological evaluation.

Kanagaraj embarked on his ambitious crime-based cinematic universe through his 2019 film, Kaithi and the franchise has since included Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023).

The films, which focus on eradicating drug rings, also prominently feature gang wars and corruption among cops, among others.

Kanagaraj had previously told Variety that Leo was a “tribute” to A History of Violence (2005) film by David Cronenberg, which inspired him.

Last week, Kanagaraj revealed his plans to direct a sequel for the film after completing his projects with Rajinikanth and Kaithi 2.