KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — South Korean alternative pop band The Rose is coming to Malaysia.

The indie rock quartet will be rocking the Mega Star Arena KL in Sungei Wang Plaza this January 31 as part of their Dawn to Dusk Tour stopovers for Asia and Europe following a last minute announcement.

The tour will kick off in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 20 and will wrap up at the Palacio Vistalegre arena in Madrid, Spain on April 5.

[DAWN TO DUSK TOUR]New Stop AddedKuala Lumpur, MalaysiaJan 31, 2024 @ Mega Star ArenaThe Rosarium Artist Presale: Jan 6 @ 10 a.m. MYTGeneral Onsale: Jan 7 @ 10 a.m. MYTDownload The Rosarium App: https://t.co/xJscHAMqYT#DAWNTODUSKTour pic.twitter.com/IdwUytzkbL Advertisement — 더로즈_The Rose (@TheRose_0803) January 3, 2024

The band comprising of vocalist and guitarist Kim Woosung, keyboardist and vocalist Park Dojoon, drummer Lee Hajoon and bassist Lee Jaehyeong, have previously performed at numerous music festivals around the world.

This includes the acclaimed Lollapalooza in Chicago, as well as in other countries like Sweden, Brazil, Chile and Argentina, apart from the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and BST Hyde Park in England.

The Rose recently introduced their own label Windfall last year in partnership with Far East Movement owned Transparent Arts after a fallout with their previous agency J & Star Company according to Soompi.

They are known for their emotion-filled English and Korean hits such as Back to Me, Red and Wonder.

Organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, presale tickets for The Rose Dusk to Dawn Tour in Kuala Lumpur 2024 will go on sale this January 6 here with ticketing price starting from RM298 up to RM898.

Ticket prices are subject to a RM4 processing fee.