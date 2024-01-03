KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — There will be star power in the coverage of this year’s Paris Olympics as American rapper Snoop Dogg will be television station NBC’s special Olympics correspondent.

In a statement issued via the station, the 52-year-old said: “Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold.

“Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

The Paris Games, begins this July 26.

According to the station, the Drop It Like It’s Hot artist will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico during the Games, attend competitions, visit with athletes and their friends and families and explore city landmarks.

The report by Snoop Dog, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will air during primetime shows on NBC and Peacock.

Snoop Dogg made his Olympic broadcast debut in 2021 on the acclaimed Peacock show Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, which included memorable commentary on equestrian dressage.

In November, Snoop Dogg met with US Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls at a promotional shoot for the Paris Games.