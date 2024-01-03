KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — American actor Jack Black is set to join the cast of Minecraft, a new live-action movie adaptation of the popular video game.

The 54-year-old actor and Tenacious D musician will play a character named Steve, reported Deadline.

The Aquaman star Jason Momoa stars in the movie alongside Wednesday’s Emma Myers and The Colour Purple actor Danielle Brooks.

Production is expected to get underway soon in New Zealand.

Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess, who previously worked with Black on the 2006 comedy Nacho Libre, is directing the project.

Warner Bros and Legendary are backing Minecraft which is slated to open in theatres on Apr 4, 2025.

The pic’s plot is under wraps with writing credits still being determined.

A film version of the game has been in the works for years, with Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney and Peter Sollett all at one point in talks to direct.

Minecraft which debuted in 2011, is one of the best-selling video games in history and boasts more than 140 million monthly users.

The sandbox-style game allows players to use colourful blocks to create 3D worlds.

It has also spawned numerous video game spinoffs like Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Earth, Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends.

Mojang Studios, the Swedish developer behind the game, was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 and will serve as a producer on the movie adaptation.