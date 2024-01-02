KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Award-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh caused confusion amongst online users after posting a baby photo on Instagram.

Earlier this afternoon, the 61-year-old shared a picture of her ringed hand gently holding a baby’s foot.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024 we are so truly blessed... can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy.”

This led to many congratulating Yeoh for the new addition to the family.

Among those who sent their well wishes were celebrities like model Naomi Campbell and actress Sharon Stone.

Some however speculated Yeoh to be the child’s mother while others were puzzled how this could’ve been possible.

This was a favourite reasoning of many as Yeoh married her husband Datuk Seri Jean Todt in July 2023 after dating for 19 years.

It turns out however the baby boy is Todt’s grandson.

Yeoh’s niece Vicki Yeoh told Malay Mail that the baby belongs to Todt’s son, Nicolas.

Yeoh took to Instagram in a subsequent post to clarify.

“Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest grandparents!!! Welcome baby Maxime.”