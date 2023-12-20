KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo will be returning to Malaysia for a meet and greet with local fans.

Cha will be at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur on January 9 as the regional ambassador for sneaker brand Skechers.

The meet and greet will also be the grand opening of the Skechers store at the mall.

In an Instagram post, the popular heartthrob expressed his excitement to return to Malaysia to meet his fans.

Advertisement

“I feel very excited to meet you guys in person this coming January at the new Skechers store opening...Let have fun then!” he said.

The 26-year-old is most well known as an leading actor in Korean romance dramas and is also a member of the Kpop group Astro.

Additionally, he serves as a brand ambassador for luxury fashion house Dior and outdoor brand North Face.

Advertisement

He was previously in Malaysia in October 2019 where he held a fan-meeting concert with fans of Astro known as AROHAs.