KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh returned to her hometown Ipoh with husband Datuk Seri Jean Todt for a small reception for family and friends.

The casual party was held on Sunday at a restaurant in Canning Garden where only the couple's closest relatives and friends were invited.

Unlike the usual reception that sees the bride and groom dressed to the nines, the party saw Yeoh in a green top and pants set with thick-rimmed glasses while Todt showed up in a black t-shirt and dark slacks.

Only guests on the list were allowed to enter, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Advertisement

The solid bronze, plated in 24-karat gold Oscar statuette, which Yeoh won for Everything Everywhere All at Once, also made its appearance at the party.

It was previously reported that the couple, who first met in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004, were married in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 27 after Todt proposed to Yeoh on July 26, 2004.

Yeoh became the first Malaysian to win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

Advertisement

She has also become the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars.

Todt is a well known figure in the world of motorsports and Formula One, having led Ferrari (together with technical director Ross Brawn and driver Michael Schumacher) to multiple world championships titles.

He later became FIA president, a position he held until 2021.